Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,593 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of HII stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

