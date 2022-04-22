Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $87.84 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.