Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,012 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $55,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.