Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $56,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 118.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of D opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.