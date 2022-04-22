Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

