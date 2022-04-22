Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

