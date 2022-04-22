Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

