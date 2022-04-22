Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,249 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $2,936,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

