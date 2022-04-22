Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,377 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $192.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.