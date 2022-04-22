Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,054 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.