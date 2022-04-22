Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 71,365 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

