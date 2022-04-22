Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,066 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

