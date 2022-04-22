Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

ZS opened at $211.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

