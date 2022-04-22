Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

