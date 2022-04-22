Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $28,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

