Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $199.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

