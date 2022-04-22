Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after buying an additional 778,445 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

