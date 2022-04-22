Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $335.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.18 and a 200-day moving average of $366.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

