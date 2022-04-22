Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.