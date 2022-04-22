Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,054 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.