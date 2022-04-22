8,269 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,938,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

