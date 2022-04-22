67,832 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 67,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 208.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 75.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 93.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 171.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUL opened at $27.21 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

