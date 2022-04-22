Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,082 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.