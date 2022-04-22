Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $767,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,316,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $51,416,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $290.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.45 and its 200-day moving average is $283.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

