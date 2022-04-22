Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,344,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPIB opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.