Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 22.44% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 493,957 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

