Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $52,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average is $234.15. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.