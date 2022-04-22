Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

