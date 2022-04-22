25,462 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.