Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,296 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
