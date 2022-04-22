Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 173,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

