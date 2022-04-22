Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

