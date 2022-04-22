Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $53.38 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,079,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,381,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.
Several brokerages have commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.