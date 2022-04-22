Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $469.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.