Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

