Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 159,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

