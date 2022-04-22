Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

