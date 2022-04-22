Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $25.26.

