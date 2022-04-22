Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

MDT stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

