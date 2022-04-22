13,520 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

