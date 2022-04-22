Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

