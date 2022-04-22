6,786 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $858,845,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.