Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $682,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,198,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

