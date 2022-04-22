Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Exelon by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after buying an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

