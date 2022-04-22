Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

