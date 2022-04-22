Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $53.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

