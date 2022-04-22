Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

