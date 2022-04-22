Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,202 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.14 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

