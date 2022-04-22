16,766 Shares in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

GAL opened at $42.91 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

