Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,077 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.